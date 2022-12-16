Govinda Naam Mera Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's murder mystery is peppered with quirks, thrills and suspense

Govinda Naam Mera Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Govinda Naam Mera

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: Dec 16, 2022

Dec 16, 2022 Director: Shashank Khaitan

Genre: Comedy Thriller

Govinda Naam Mera Movie Review: A quirky murder mystery that started as 'Mr Lele' with Varun Dhawan but turned into 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and we are not complaining. With an impressive lineup of patriotic and intense roles; Vicky Kaushal has time and again proved that he is custom-made for high-octane serious dramas and periodic films but with this Disney+ Hotstar latest release, he flaunted his fun and goofy side with ease. His chemistry with both Bhumi Pednekar (Gouri) and Kiara Advani (Suku) looks equal parts fiery and intriguing. This new trio looks appealing on the screen with each actor holding on to their eccentric characteristics. It is safe to say that Govinda Naam Mera has all the ingredients of a masala entertainer- a tspn of comedy, a slice of romance, oodles of suspense, two scoops of drama and a pinch of mystery.

At first, it appears that 'Govinda Naam Mera' will be more inclined to comedy by delivering some comic one-liners here and there but the film turns out to be more than what meets the eye. It is about a choreographer (Vicky Kaushal) who is accused of his wife's (Bhumi Pednekar) murder but there is no dead body. The film begins with a lot of drama that an old Bollywood family entertainer would consist. Introducing the family dispute over property, extra-marital affairs and a failing career with a lot of money to pay back, the first half is devoted to providing all the information about the various characters and their lives in order to build the backdrop of the murder mystery.

While the characters try too hard to be funny, the one-liners fail to deliver most of the time. Nonetheless, the lead actors maintain their stronghold on their characters- Govinda Waghmare, a submissive husband who is blackmailed by his wife but gets highly aggressive towards his stepbrother, Gouri Waghmare, a dominating wife who takes advantage of her husband's situation and Suku, a girlfriend who dreams of marrying the love of her life after he gets divorced. As much as these characters look simple and peppery on the surface, they have layers of contrasting personalities that come out in bits and pieces.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani complement each other perfectly on the screen. Their vibrant chemistry and smooth dance moves make them the perfect couple while Bhumi Pednekar yet again impresses with her sass. The supporting characters add extra quirk to the scenes and stand out, especially Renuka Shahane as Vicky Kaushal's mother and Amey Wagh as the lawyer-friend. The special cameo by Ranbir Kapoor also piques the interest along with director Shashank Khaitan stepping into the shoes of an actor himself. Khaitan takes on an impressive role of a builder who is both sweet and salty.

After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shashank Khaitan is back in his element. His writing and direction show how he loves to play with the characters and the storyline, leaving the viewers feeling a range of emotions. Like all the Dharma films, Govinda Naam Mera also features a remake of the song 'Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0'. Thankfully, it comes in the end credit. Other songs like 'Bijli Bijli' and 'Pappi Jhappi' are well placed according to the script.

VERDICT

Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, is not just about comedy but is loaded with many twists and turns which makes it a quirky thriller. Although it becomes pretty predictable once the puzzle pieces start to come together, the film keeps you hooked until the end. A decent and entertaining watch for the weekend!

