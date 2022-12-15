Kaali poster, The Kashmir Files to Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha; Biggest controversies of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Biggest controversies of 2022

The year 2022 was loaded with many exciting events as the world went back to normal after dull two years due to Covid19. With new hopes and wishes, everyone is ready to step into the New Year 2023. However, it is impossible without rewinding the most talked about parts of the going year. It is safe to say that 2022 was not an entirely good year for Bollywood, considering the Boycott Trends, controversies over film posters and objections over statements made by actors. There were many films that faced the heat for hurting the sentiments of people even before their release like 'Brahmastra', 'Kaali', 'The Kashmir Files' and others.

Let's have a look at all the controversies related to the biggest films of the year 2022-

Kaali Poster

Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared a poster of her documentary 'Kaali', which sparked a lot of controversies. In this poster, Goddess Kaali was shown smoking a cigarette which hurt the sentimentality of the people. Apart from the cigarette, the poster also featured the actress dressed as Kali Maa holding a Trishul in one hand and the flag of the LGBTQ community in the other. Many alleged that the Hindu deity was being disrespected and demanded strict action against the filmmaker. Many FIRs were filed against the filmmaker following the uproar but she maintained her stance.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra landed in controversy after the actor is seen entering the temple wearing shoes in the trailer. Many people objected to the same and demanded a boycott. However, directed Ayan Mukerji later clarified that Ranbir enter a Durga Pandal and not a temple. On the other hand, many people also objected to Ranbir's earlier comments of enjoying beef which angered the Hindu community. The actor was also slammed for body-shaming his wife Alia Bhatt when she was pregnant.

The Kashmir Files- IFFI Row

The Kashmir Files was screened at the Internation Film Festival of India which was held in Goa last month. However, things turned ugly at the closing ceremony of IFFI, when the head of Jury Nadav Lapid addressed the audience and called the film "propaganda, vulgar". "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," said Nadav at the festival's closing ceremony.

After that, he was slammed by many including director Vivek Agnihotri, who challenged Nadav to prove how the film is factually wrong. He said, "I challenge all these urban Naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time?"

Laal Singh Chadha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is also included in this list. The 'Boycott' trend started against the film even before its release. Aamir was accused of disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting their sentiments. Not only this, members of the Hindu community Sanatan Rakshak Sena protested against the film in Uttar Pradesh. They demanded that Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' be banned all over India. Members of the organization accused the actor of hurting their religious sentiments.

Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot

Ranveer got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot earlier this year. An FIR was filed against him post that. The Mumbai Police filed the FIR under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Ranveer's photo shoot images were posted online on July 21. In them, Ranveer was seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

