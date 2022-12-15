OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 16): Govinda Naam Mera, Code Name Tiranga & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web series this weekend

OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 16): After a series of serious and patriotic movies, actor Vicky Kaushal is venturing into the comedy space with the movie 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's film Code Name Tiranga is releasing on OTT this weekend. So get ready for a movie marathon as many interesting films and web series make their way to platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Sony LIV and others. Check out what is releasing this weekend-

Govinda Naam Mera

The bollywood movie Govinda Naam Mera shows Vicky Kaushal as a quintessential masaledar 90s Bollywood hero. The film is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter. It also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Directed by: Shashank Khaitan

Language: Hindi

Code Name: Tiranga

Code Name Tiranga brings together two different actors- Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu. An espionage action thriller, the film is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. It also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Directed by: Ribhu Dasgupta

Language: Hindi

The Pact ( Season 2)

The Pact Season 2 tells the suspenseful and emotional story of social worker Christine (Bafta winner Rakie Ayola) and her family trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death in the family. But their loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger, Connor, who arrives in town, claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Directed by: Nicole Volavka

Language: English

Jamie Vs Britney: The father Daughter Trial

Free from the controversial conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie, pop star Britney Spears can now speak her mind for the first time in 13 years. But her bizarre social media posts have made some question her sanity and her release. Was the conservatorship an act of love by Jamie to save his mentally unstable daughter? Or was it a ruthless scheme to enslave Britney to keep the money rolling in? This notable discovery+ global series tells the story from two perspectives and asks: Who was right? Who was wrong?

OTT Platform: Discovery+

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Language: English

