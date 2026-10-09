HBO announces Crazy Rich Asians series: Where to watch the original 2018 film online?

Remember Rachel Chu's first trip to Singapore, when a holiday with her boyfriend turned into an unexpected introduction to one of the country’s richest families? Crazy Rich Asians is returning, but this time, the story will unfold as an HBO series.

The 2018 romantic comedy is back in the conversation after HBO announced an eight-episode series with Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh returning to their roles. There is still a wait before the new show reaches screens, but viewers who want to revisit the original film can find it on JioHotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in India.

Where to watch Crazy Rich Asians in India?

The original Crazy Rich Asians is available to stream on JioHotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Released in 2018, the film was directed by Jon M Chu and adapted from Kevin Kwan's bestselling novel of the same name.

What happens in Crazy Rich Asians?

Constance Wu plays Rachel Chu, a New York-based economics professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young, played by Henry Golding. Rachel thinks she is going to meet Nick’s family. What she does not know is that he belongs to one of the wealthiest families in the country.

The surprise changes the course of her trip. Nick's family lives in a world of sprawling estates, lavish parties and expectations that Rachel has never had to deal with before. His mother, Eleanor Young, played by Michelle Yeoh, is not convinced that Rachel is the right match for her son.

As Rachel tries to navigate the family’s disapproval, the couple must work out whether their relationship can survive the pressure around them. The film balances romance and comedy with the uncomfortable realities of class, family expectations and fitting into a world where money and status carry considerable weight.

The cast also includes Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Ronny Chieng. The film became a talking point for its predominantly Asian cast and its success as a major Hollywood romantic comedy centred on Asian characters.

What is known about the HBO series?

The upcoming series will pick up after the events of the film. HBO has ordered eight episodes, giving the story more room to explore its characters and their relationships. Wu and Golding are returning as Rachel and Nick, while Chieng will reprise his role as Eddie Cheng. Yeoh is also set to appear as Eleanor Young in a recurring role.

Adele Lim, who co-wrote the original film, will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jon M. Chu and Kevin Kwan are also returning as executive producers, alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. The series is being co-produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2027. HBO has not yet announced a premiere date, so viewers will have to wait a little longer to find out when the Young family returns to the screen.

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