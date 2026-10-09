Exclusive: Fezan Khan backs former co-star Priyanka Choudhary for Rise and Fall 2, says 'she deserves to win'

New Delhi:

Actor Fezan Khan was recently seen in the erotic thriller Bombay Stories, led by Mouni Roy. Prior to the film, Fezan worked with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Burhan vs Afspa in 2019. Choudhary is currently a contestant in Rise and Fall Season 2. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Fezan spoke about Priyanka's stint on the reality show and extended his best wishes.

Fezan Khan wishes Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for Rise and Fall 2

We asked Fezan Khan about his Burhan vs Afspa co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is currently participating in Rise and Fall 2. Extending his best wishes, he said, "Priyanka is a very good human being and has worked really hard. She started her journey with Udaariyaan, and we have worked together on a few projects. The show brought her recognition, and later, she came to Bigg Boss. I think she is doing a great job and deserves to win in Rise and Fall 2. I keep watching her reels on social media, and I wish her all the very best."

Fezan Khan reveals why he said yes to Bombay Stories

When asked why he decided to take up his role in Bombay Stories, Fezan revealed that he connected with Randhir Singh the most. When he first heard the story, he liked it and felt that the character was made for him.

He said, "It was all because of Randhir's character. When I heard the story, auditions were being held for several other characters as well. But personally, I really liked Randhir's character because my own past experiences helped me connect with him. I felt that those experiences would be useful in portraying him on screen."

Speaking about Randhir's character, who deeply respects women, Fezan explained how a person's behaviour and the way they treat others can leave a lasting impression.

He said, "Sometimes, you may not be drawn to someone just because of their looks, but the way a person values and treats you can leave a lasting impression on your heart. When I heard the story, I felt a strong connection with the character and thought I should take it up. I felt that the character was made for me, and that is what made me say yes to the film."

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka and Sushmita Singh. Bombay Stories is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read:

'What's so bold about it?' Sana Thampi talks about her scenes with Gurfateh in Lust Stories 3 | Exclusive