Tej Pratap Yadav talks about marriage and divorce from Aishwarya Rai on Rise and Fall

Politician Tej Pratap Yadav has spoken candidly about his personal life and the ongoing divorce proceedings with Aishwarya Rai on the reality show Rise and Fall. Here is what he said.

A video from the show Rise and Fall is going viral on social media. In it, Tej Pratap discusses his marriage and the troubles that arose in the relationship. He has also accused Aishwarya of chatting with her ex-boyfriend.

I didn't feel like going home: Tej

Tej Pratap revealed that frequent arguments took place between him and Aishwarya after their wedding. He said, "We used to fight. Our marriage was new; the arguments continued for about three months. We had different temperaments. Our marriage took place under pressure. At that time, I was the Health Minister of Bihar. I didn't feel like going home. Sometimes I would stay at a friend's house, and at other times, I would go elsewhere. She wouldn't even let me leave the house early in the morning."

Tej Pratap further claimed that Aishwarya used to shout at him. He mentioned that he would pray at 6 or 7 AM, but Aishwarya disliked it. According to him, she would stop him from praying and party until 4 or 5 AM.

Aishwarya was chatting with a boy: Tej

On the show, Tej Pratap shared another anecdote about his marriage. He claimed that one day, upon returning home from the Legislative Assembly and entering his room, he found Aishwarya chatting with a boy. According to Tej Pratap, the boy was Aishwarya's ex-boyfriend. He alleged that she was sending him messages containing heart emojis. Tej Pratap stated that he witnessed this from a distance.

Tej Pratap also mentioned that he used to record videos during their arguments. According to him, these videos were later submitted as evidence in court. He said, "One thing that worked in my favour was that whenever an argument broke out between us, I would record a video of it. That became evidence for us. I presented it in court. It is not always the men who are at fault; women can be in the wrong too."

The lingering impact of the arguments

Tej Pratap stated that the arguments from his marriage still affect him today. He mentioned that whenever a dispute arises or people speak in raised voices, memories of that time come flooding back, leaving him distressed.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai got married in May 2018. However, within a few months of the wedding, trouble arose in their relationship, and Tej Pratap filed for divorce.

The divorce case is currently pending in court. Their separation subsequently turned into a major family dispute.

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