Nani's The Paradise may feature additional scenes in its OTT version as fans await the film's digital release

The Paradise did not perform particularly well at the box office; consequently, Nani has made a major decision and devised a significant plan ahead of its OTT release. Audiences had high hopes for the pan-India film The Paradise, released on September 24, after seeing its posters and trailer. However, Nani's film failed to live up to those expectations and crashed at the box office.

The film is set to arrive on an OTT platform soon, but before that happens, South superstar Nani has personally taken charge of the project. He plans to implement a strategic move by incorporating significant changes, specifically adding new scenes, before the film's digital debut.

Will the OTT version of The Paradise feature a different story?

According to reports by 123Telugu, additional scenes that were not shown in theatres will be added to The Paradise before its OTT release. Nani is personally overseeing the inclusion of these previously unseen scenes. Earlier, director Srikanth Odela had also mentioned in an interview that fans would see changes in the film on OTT. However, the makers have not disclosed exactly which scenes will be added.

Nani's decision follows the theatrical response

The report also claims that superstar Nani decided to modify the OTT version after receiving criticism from the audience. In an earlier interview, the actor revealed that even before The Paradise hit theatres, he had anticipated that people might have certain grievances regarding the movie.

Reports indicate that Nani is taking a personal interest in adding these new scenes to the OTT version. Notably, this is not the first time filmmakers have opted to make changes for an OTT release. Earlier, when *Dhurandhar: The Revenge* was released on an OTT platform, the makers added a few extra scenes, which significantly benefited the film's performance in the digital space.

On which platform will The Paradise be released?

Nani's film The Paradise will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. However, the film's release date has not yet been announced. This film by Nani has garnered a net collection of Rs 119.54 crore at the domestic box office, while its worldwide earnings stand at Rs 171.96 crore.

Also Read:

The Paradise Movie Review: Nani brings the fire but it gets lost in a cluttered, chaotic story