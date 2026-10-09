Awarapan 2 OTT release details are here; when and where to watch Emraan Hashmi's comeback as Shivam Pandit

Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar and backed by Vishesh Bhatt, continues the story of one of Emraan's most memorable characters, nearly two decades after the original Awarapan became a favourite among audiences. The 2007 film portrayed a beautiful and passionate love story between Emraan and Shriya Saran.

The sequel brings together romance, action and drama, with Shivam returning to a world he once tried to leave behind. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Vijayant Kohli and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

When and where to watch Awarapan 2?

Nearly two months after its release in theatres, Awarapan 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. Those who missed watching Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit on the big screen can now do so from the comfort of their home.

What is Awarapan 2 about?

The story follows Shivam Pandit, who has retreated into solitude after leaving his life of crime behind. In a remote village in Rajasthan, he spends his days grieving at his beloved's grave and struggling with the guilt of his past. Having lost his sense of purpose, Shivam has little hope of starting over.

Things begin to change when an unexpected bond gives him a reason to care again. For the first time in a long while, he begins to see the possibility of a different life.

However, his attempt to find peace does not last long. Shivam gets drawn into a cartel war in Bangkok and is forced to return to the violent world he had left behind. As betrayal, danger and the possibility of love enter his life, he finds himself responsible for people beyond himself. Shivam must now face the decisions that shaped his past and figure out what he is willing to fight for.

How much did Awarapan 2 earn at the box office?

Awarapan 2 has recorded worldwide gross collections of Rs 213.01 crore, including Rs 179.46 crore from India and Rs 33.55 crore from overseas markets. The film has earned Rs 150.59 crore in net collections across 139,063 shows.

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Awarapan 2 Review: He left in 2007, but Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit never really went away