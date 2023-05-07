The Kerala Story box office collection Day 2: Adah Sharma starrer shines amid controversy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAHKIADAH The Kerala Story box office collection Day 2

The Kerala Story box office collection Day 2: Sudipto Sen's film "The Kerala Story," starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, has caused quite a stir due to its controversial subject matter. The movie hit theatres on May 5th and has received a mixed response from both critics and viewers. While some praised the film's brilliance, others criticised it as a propaganda film. Despite the controversies surrounding its release, "The Kerala Story" garnered a significant collection on its opening day. The early box office estimates for Day 2 indicate that the film saw a considerable boost in revenue on Saturday.

After a strong opening day, "The Kerala Story" continued its successful run at the box office. The movie earned a net of Rs.8.03 crore on its first day in India. As for the second day, early estimates suggest that the film garnered a massive Rs.11.22 crore in India, bringing the total collection to Rs. 19.25 crore. On May 6th, the Adah Sharma starrer had a Hindi occupancy rate of 36.13% overall.

The film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and wrote, "#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on fire on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. Growth / Decline.. Sat: [growth] 39.73%."

About The Kerala Story:

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

