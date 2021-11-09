Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's masala entertainer touches Rs 90 crore

The box office performance of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi", Rajinikanth-headlined "Annaatthe" and multi-starrer Hollywood release "Eternals" has infused a much needed festive spirit to the cinema business, which was hit badly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, say exhibitors and distributors.

The three mega films released during the Diwali weekend to mixed critical reviews but were lapped up by the masses.

While "Sooryavanshi", directed by Rohit Shetty, released on more than 3,000 screens across India and clocked Rs 77 crore in its opening weekend, the tentpole superhero film "Eternals" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe stable also put up a total of Rs 19.

15 crore in the country.

In a video announcement on Monday, producers of "Sooryavanshi" said that the worldwide box office figures of the film stood at Rs 101.

66 crore.

"Sooryavanshi" makers waited for nearly 18 months for the movie's release, which was originally slated to arrive in theatres in March last year but the pandemic led to an unprecedented shutdown of cinema halls everywhere.