Singham Again: Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty's copverse to hit theatres on THIS festival; details

Live tv
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are reuniting for their iconic Singham franchise. The upcoming copverse film will begin filming soon.

Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's copverse to release in 2024
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's combo never fails to provide fans with exceptional value for money in theaters. The duo never fails to amaze their audience. Fans who have been waiting for their movie have reason to cheer, as they are set to return with the much-loved Singham franchise. The release date for Ajay Devgn's next film, Singham Again, has been set. The Rohit Shetty-directed film will be released in theaters on Diwali next year. The film will be Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's eleventh collaboration.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share details about the much-anticipated project. He also disclosed that the film's production will begin in July of this year. He wrote, "AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON DIWALI 2024… #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on #Diwali2024… #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts July 2023."  

Earlier, on January 2, Ajay took to Instagram and shared photographs from the film's narration. He delighted fans by announcing Singham 2. The actor stated he began 2023 with the narration of his up-coming movie with Rohit Shetty. Sharing the pictures, Ajay wrote, "Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty ‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."

The realm of Rohit Shetty's copverse, which began with the release of Singham in 2011, would also include Singham Again. The 2011 release went on to become a box office success, with Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead. In 2014, Ajay Devgn co-starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film's sequel, Singham Returns. The actor will now make a comeback with Singham Again.

