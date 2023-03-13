Lady Gaga turns cheerleader for team RRR as they win Academy Award for Naatu Naatu | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LADYGAGA Lady Gaga turns cheerleader for team RRR

At Oscars 2023, Team RRR made waves by winning an award for their song Naatu Naatu. SS Rajamouli and his team won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The Oscar was accepted by MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose. Lady Gaga, a nominee in the same category, supported team RRR and cheered for them when the results were made official. On social media, a video of Lady Gaga applauding the RRR team has gone viral. She can be seen cheering for them in the video.

Lady Gaga's song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick received an Oscar nomination in the same category in 2023. The American singer gave the loudest cheer for team RRR, despite losing at the Academy Awards.

A twitterati shared the video on the micro-blogging site and wrote, "A netizen shared Lady Gaga's video on Twitter. The tweet read, "lady gaga’s reaction when Naatu Naatu winning best original song at the #oscars is so pure (sic)."

The video went viral in no time and netizens showered their love on the American singer for cheering for RRR despite losing.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR continued its winning streak as it bagged the coveted golden statuette for the song 'Naatu Naatu' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. M.M. Keeravani's energetic anthem won in the category of Best Original Song and left behind -- 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman,' and 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who lend their voice to the original track, performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the music composer MM Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

