EXCLUSIVE | Shankar Mahadevan expresses pride on RRR’s historic win: ‘I feel proud, elated & privileged’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANKARMAHADEVAN Shankar Mahadevan expresses pride on RRR’s win

SS Rajamouli's RRR has made India proud by taking home the coveted golden statuette for the song 'Naatu Naatu' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. M.M. Keeravani's energetic anthem won in the category of Best Original Song. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event. The historic victory has filled the whole of India with pride. Many celebrities have expressed their heartiest congratulations. Shankar Mahadevan has now expressed his extreme joy about the victory.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the singer said, "I really feel so proud, elated and privileged that our Indian film industry has made a mark in the global stage once again. I really congratulate the team of RRR, each and every member of RRR and especially my dear friend M.M. Keeravani for receiving this amazing Oscar award which he deserves because not only because of the music he has done for RRR but for the last 30-35 years, his contribution to the film industry has been immense and the kind of songs and the kind of music he has come up is incredible."

He added, "He is a musician of great depth and aesthetics; he is a very very deep musician. So I am so happy that a musician of this calibre has won the Oscars, and he has made India proud and put our Indian flag on the global map. Congratulations, team RRR."

Meanwhile, the RRR team reached the Dolby Theatre in full style on Monday. Director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and singer MM Keeravani graced the Oscars 2023 carpet before attending the awards ceremony. Ram Charan and Jr NTR twinned in black bandhgala ethnic velvet outfits. Rajamouli opted for a kurta that he paired with a dhoti. Take a look at the trio's Oscar 2023 red carpet look.

Also read: Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' creates history, wins the coveted golden statuette

Also read: Kangana Ranaut lauds Deepika Padukone's Oscar 2023 debut after dig over depression: 'Not easy to stand...'

Latest Entertainment News