Ram Charan proudly displays numerous trophies won by team RRR after Naatu Naatu wins Oscar

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history and made India proud by winning the Oscar award for the Best Original Song category. M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were all present at the big event. Now, Ram Charan has shared a picture with all the trophies RRR has won by the film.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared an image of the actor on her Instagram account. Ram Charan can be seen in the image glowing with the Oscar and many other trophies. For the unversed, RRR previously won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Also, it received numerous awards from the Hollywood Critics Association. Other than that, RRR's winning streak has earned it many accolades.

On the big win, Ram Charan took to his social media handle and wrote, " RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece."

"Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipliguni & Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak- Thank you brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!" the note further reads.

On the celebratory occasion, Keeravani won hearts with his winning speech. He said, ''Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. He then started singing these lines, 'There was only one wish in my mind so was Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win every pride of India and must put me on the top of world.' Thank you Karthikeya and Thank you all!''

