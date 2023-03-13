Monday, March 13, 2023
     
Shalin Bhanot extends wishes to ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur for her second marriage: 'I am very happy for her'

Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur, is set to get married to Nikhil Patel. Ahead of the wedding, Shalin has offered his best wishes to Dalljiet. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2023 20:31 IST
Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot got married to Dalljiet Kaur in a lavish ceremony in 2009. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jaydon. Unfortunately, in 2015, their marriage hit a rough patch, and they divorced. After getting divorced from Shalin, Dalljiet found love again several years later and she has finally decided to get married again. The actress is all set to exchange vows with UK-based Nikhil Patel. The wedding is set to take place on March 18, 2023. Ahead of her D-day, Shalin Bhanot has spoken about her decision.

Speaking to India Today, Shalin extended his best wishes to her ex-wife and sent his blessings. He said, "I wish her all the very best. I am very happy for her. I wish her a lot of love and care. And blessings on the new journey that she is about to begin."

Meanwhile, Dalljiet recently took to social media and shared a dreamy video of the proposal in Kathmandu. Sharing the video, she wrote, "6 days to go until the biggest day of our lives! My heart is racing, and emotions are overflowing. Today onwards, I will be giving you all a sneak peak into our journey ahead, but first….lemme show you how it all started! Here is a glimpse of the most romantic proposal in Kathmandu, Nepal." 

For the unversed, after tying the knot, Dalljiet Kaur will be relocating to Nairobi (Africa) for a few years, as Nikhil is currently working there. The actress earlier revealed that her son Jaydon is very excited about relocating to Kenya. The pair will eventually move back to London. The duo got engaged in Nepal on January 3. 

