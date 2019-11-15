Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan swaps release date with Anurag Basu's film; Check out first look

Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which was scheduled to release on March 13, has now swapped its release date with Anurag Basu's untitled movie. The Aanand L Rai's film will now hit the theatres on February 21. The makers decided to prepone the release date of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan so that the audience can enjoy the movie in the month of love. The project is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled multi-starrer film will now release on March 13. "We are interchanging both the release dates of our films - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Anurag Basu’s next. Aanand ji and Anurag both have been very supportive with the change. Both our films are interesting and cater to families across all ages. We are ready to give our audiences a complete adventurous ride with both these films," Kumar said.

Check out the first look of Ayushmann Khurrana from his much-awaited movie:

Ayushmann Khurrana's first look from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan out

The 2017 sleeper hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, directed by RS Prasanna, dealt with erectile dysfunction and the sequel will revolve around the love story of a same-sex couple in a small town. Actor Jeetendra Kumar will play Ayushmann's love interest in the film. "It's a complete family film and we want to meet the audience soon. We have now decided to release the film in the month of February, which is also the month of love," Rai said in a statement.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan directed by Hitesh Kewalya will also mark the reunion of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao after massive success of Badhaai Ho.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Teaser

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Cast Introduction

(With IANS inputs)