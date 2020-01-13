Shah Rukh, Salman Khan fans get nostalgic as Karan Arjun clocks 25

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan- Arjun is celebrating 25 years of its release today. The film features among one of the most iconic films of Bollywood and has been a crucial film in every film lover that grew up in the 90s. Karan Arjun directed by Rakesh Roshan is a special film for fans for the sheer fact that it brought together the two big Khans of Bollywood. However, that wasn't all in the offing. From memorable dialogues to super music the film connected with audiences on every level.
Fans are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their film and #25YearsOfKaranArjun has been trending. While some shared their favourite dialogues from the film many expressed their wish to see Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan together in a film.
#25YearsOfKaranArjun - Personally for me, the BEST FILM from @RakeshRoshan_N. The drama out there stays unparalleled. Excellent use of background score. #BhaagArjunBhaag and #MereKaranArjunAayenge still gives goosebumps. @BeingSalmanKhan and @iamsrk delivered a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥💥🎉— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 13, 2020
@iamsrk #25YearsOfKaranArjun— SrkianJunaid (@SrkianJunaid2) January 13, 2020
Biggest super hit movie complete 25 years pic.twitter.com/qcPHnlz4Og
#25YearsOfKaranArjun Time to make both fandoms cry 😭pic.twitter.com/8qPnN9uxWG— 🇮🇳👑 ShruvArjunkaFan👑🇮🇳 (@shruvkhan) January 12, 2020
One Of The Best Scene Of #Karanarjun— 🤪SK❤️DHONI💗CSK🤪 (@DebShyan) January 13, 2020
Look at the attitude of @BeingSalmanKhan#25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/LjmPYiSiiD
Karan Arjun boasted of a star cast that features the rights of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhi and Amrish Puri.
Love+brotherhood+emotions+revenge+action=Karan arjun— Farha💕SRK (@SRKzFARHA) January 12, 2020
A perfect mass film of 90s❤ #25YearsOfKaranArjun @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/6knOsq680H
"True Friendship can have some commas... But never a Final Point"@iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan #25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/OLM07lRhD2— D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) January 12, 2020
It's all about the story of an Unforgottable Brotherhood ❤️— Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) January 13, 2020
This Iconic song has separate fanbase!
"Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai
Janamon ka sangam hai" 💕#25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/dNZLGlBjsa
A film which depicts what is power of Mother's love and Hope in a perfect way. "Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge"#25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/2BfMkNIVbV— Ashok Bishnoi (@bishnoiaji) January 12, 2020