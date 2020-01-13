Shah Rukh, Salman Khan fans get nostalgic as Karan Arjun clocks 25

Karan- Arjun is celebrating 25 years of its release today (January 13)

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan- Arjun is celebrating 25 years of its release today. The film features among one of the most iconic films of Bollywood and has been a crucial film in every film lover that grew up in the 90s. Karan Arjun directed by Rakesh Roshan is a special film for fans for the sheer fact that it brought together the two big Khans of Bollywood. However, that wasn't all in the offing. From memorable dialogues to super music the film connected with audiences on every level.

Fans are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their film and #25YearsOfKaranArjun has been trending. While some shared their favourite dialogues from the film many expressed their wish to see Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan together in a film.

#25YearsOfKaranArjun - Personally for me, the BEST FILM from @RakeshRoshan_N. The drama out there stays unparalleled. Excellent use of background score. #BhaagArjunBhaag and #MereKaranArjunAayenge still gives goosebumps. @BeingSalmanKhan and @iamsrk delivered a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥💥🎉 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 13, 2020

Karan Arjun boasted of a star cast that features the rights of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhi and Amrish Puri.

"True Friendship can have some commas... But never a Final Point"@iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan #25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/OLM07lRhD2 — D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) January 12, 2020

It's all about the story of an Unforgottable Brotherhood ❤️



This Iconic song has separate fanbase!



"Yeh bandhan to pyar ka bandhan hai

Janamon ka sangam hai" 💕#25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/dNZLGlBjsa — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) January 13, 2020

