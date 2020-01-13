Monday, January 13, 2020
     
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan fans get nostalgic as Karan Arjun clocks 25

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan - Arjun hit the theatres on January 13, 1995, and went on to become one of the most successful Hindi films of its time.

New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2020 17:56 IST
Karan- Arjun is celebrating 25 years of its release today (January 13)

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan- Arjun is celebrating 25 years of its release today. The film features among one of the most iconic films of Bollywood and has been a crucial film in every film lover that grew up in the 90s. Karan Arjun directed by Rakesh Roshan is a special film for fans for the sheer fact that it brought together the two big Khans of Bollywood. However, that wasn't all in the offing. From memorable dialogues to super music the film connected with audiences on every level. 

Fans are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their film and #25YearsOfKaranArjun has been trending. While some shared their favourite dialogues from the film many expressed their wish to see Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan together in a film.

Karan Arjun boasted of a star cast that features the rights of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Rakhi and Amrish Puri.

