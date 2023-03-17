Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway; showers praises 'My Rani shines'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has reviewed her best friend Rani Mukerji's movie, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. The film is based on the book 'The Journey of a Mother' written by Sagarika Chakraborty. After watching the movie, SRK couldn't stop praising Rani and the entire team for their tremendous effort. He took to his Twitter handle and penned a heart-melting note and called the movie a must-watch.

SRK wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch".

Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji have starred together in several movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Paheli (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Chalte Chalte among others. Both are much loved on-screen couples and as soon as Shah Rukh praised Rani, fans couldn't control their emotions and started demanding them to come together for a movie.

One of the fans wrote, "Now there's a review we can trust! Looking forward to seeing it. And it's great to see you online, however briefly. Much love to you and your beautiful family." "Was anyway on my watchlist. Will definitely be tuning in," read a comment. Another person tweeted, "Badshaah and Rani should do a movie together again. you guys are my favorite screen couple." "'My Rani' How you never fail to melt my heart, my Shah… was already looking forward to watching the movie, and now even more so. Love you so much," said another fan.

Not only Shah Rukh, but Rani has also been gaining praise from fans too. Her movie appeared to be a true emotional roller coaster. The struggle of a mother in a foreign country to take back custody of her children will leave you in tears. Fans are even claiming it to be Rani's best performance in her career.

Right from her debut film, Rani Mukerji has given a new status to women-oriented films. 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Mardaani', 'Hichki', 'Black' or her other films.. Rani Mukherjee as Mrs. Chatterjee gives an amazing performance. The beauty of her performance is that she gets into the character in such a way that she leaves behind the image of a commercial actress or a superstar.

