Mohit Raina-wife Aditi Sharma welcome baby girl; Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor shares FIRST photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHIT RAINA ADITI SHARMA Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma

Mohit Raina and wife Aditi have welcomed their first child. The actor, who had surprised fans by sharing the pics of his wedding last year, shared the first pic of his baby girl. Mohit is best known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev and for his pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri - The Surgical Strike. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and announced that he has become a father to a baby girl.

The picture shows Mohit holding the tiny hands of his little one. The actor wrote a sweet message with the pic: "And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl."

As soon as the actor shared the photo on Instagram, he was flooded with congratulatory and sweet messages. Actor Amit Tandon wished reacted to his post, “Congrats bro. Girls are always a blessing." A fan wrote,"Congratulations sir, Mahadev bless all of you." Another added, "Mahadev ke Ghar mein Ashok sundari ka agaman (Ashok Sundari has arrived at Shiva's home)." As per mythology, Ashok Sundari is considered to be the daughter of Shiva and Parvati.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi reveals suffering from a kidney infection; shares photo from hospital bed

Meanwhile, Mohit tied the knot with Aditi in January 2022. On January 1, Mohit took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from his wedding day. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi and Mohit."

Speaking of Mohit's work projects, after receiving fame with his role in 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', Mohit featured in the Bollywood film URI alongside Vicky Kaushal. He was also seen in web series Kaafir, Bahukaal, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 among others. He was also seen sharing screen space with Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal in 'Shiddat'.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande opens up on not getting films after Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: 'Can't go and ask'

Latest Entertainment News