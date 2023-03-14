Ankita Lokhande opens up on not getting films after Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: 'Can't go and ask'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande opens up on not getting films

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most prominent actresses in the television industry. The actress became a household name as Archana in serial Pavitra Rishta. She has starred in several television serials. Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and later starred in Baaghi 3. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she is struggling to get work after Manikarnika.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed that she is struggling to find film roles after Manikarnika. She said, "Aisa nahi tha kabi ki mujhe bohot scripts aa rahi hain and I’m leaving these, because market bohot alag hai bahar ka, nobody is coming to you and giving you scripts. I can’t go to people and please them and ask. I can’t do that, that’s not me."

She added, "And now whatver is coming to me, I’m doing it with a complete heart. I can’t go to people and ask for work. People don’t have time to give importance to talent. Wherever I feel that I’m getting respect for my work, I will work there."

For the unaware, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by their families and friends. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot in December last year. The couple had a grand wedding in Mumbai followed by a lavish reception which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Arti Singh, Sana Makbul, Amruta Khanvilkar, Raj Singh Arora and Srishty Rode attended the bash.

Also read: Gaslight Trailer Out: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery will give you chills | Watch

Also read: All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen breaks silence on Oscar loss; flashes letter 'L' in photos

Latest Entertainment News