Gaslight Trailer Out: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery will give you chills | Watch

Gaslight Trailer Out: The trailer of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming suspense thriller movie Gaslight is finally out. The movie revolves around a disabled girl who seeks answers post her dad's murder, with many suspects on her radar. This is the first time Sara Ali Khan will be seen doing a thriller genre. Along with Sara, there are Vikrant Massey and Chtragada Singh who are playing the lead in the movie. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

The trailer emanates a spooky thriller vibe – a disabled girl called Meesha (Sara) has returned to her palatial mansion to find her Father missing. Meesha seems to be on hostile terms with a mysterious woman called Rukmini (Chitrangda). Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the trailer and wrote, "Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha…aakhir khooni hai kaun? Watch the trailer now! #Gaslight streaming on 31st March".

Talking about the film, Sara earlier said, "Gaslight has been a learning curve for me, the character and story is very distinctive from the ones I have played before. The film has given me an opportunity to expand my horizons in acting and introduce different shades of Sara to my fans. It is an interesting whodunit and will keep the audience at the edge of their seats till the end. It has been an exciting journey during the shoot. Gaslight also marks my second association with Disney+ Hotstar and I am looking forward to audience reactions once they watch it."

The Internet has already started lauding Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey for their performances. “Trailer looking is so great !! Vikrant Massey is my favorite, He deserves more appreciation & love from audience. Sara ali khan also looking promising in this excited to watch..” read one comment. “Impressive acting by Sara Ali Khan! So excited for this movie... But I would've better if it's a series rather than a movie!” wrote another user on the trailer video. Wow this actually looks really promising. Feels like I'm in for an amazing murder mystery thriller. All the performances seem brilliant in the trailer. I'm excited,” read another comment.

Directed by Pavan Kripalani, the film also features Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi in important roles.

