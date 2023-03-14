Hera Pheri 3: Sanjay Dutt joins as gangster; Suniel Shetty says it 'will be a laugh riot'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanjay Dutt joins Hera Pheri 3 as gangster

Hera Pheri 3 has been making the headlines ever since the rumours of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar surfaced on the internet. While Khiladi Kumar is back in the franchise, new actors have also joined. According to the latest reports, Sanjay Dutt has joined Hera Pheri 3 star cast. The actor will be seen playing the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother who is a gangster. While no official announcement has been made, actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the same and said that Dutt will increase the level of comedy.

Suniel Shetty told Bombay Times, "With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a laugh riot, because Sanju’s sense of comedy is unbelievable. His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chaand to this project. He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too."

Talking about Hera Pheri 3 earlier at a press conference, Sanjay Dutt also confirmed that he joined the cast. He said, "Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it’s great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal)."

Image Source : FILE IMAGESuniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt

When fans were confused if Hera Pher 3 is happening or not and if Akshay Kumar is making a comeback in the franchise, Suniel Shetty had cleared the air with a LinkedIn post. He shared the first few glimpses from the shoot and said, "So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Paresh Rawal and Akki (Akshay Kumar). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it's a relief to finally have an answer to this question." Adding, "In the film, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be seen reprising their popular characters, Raju, Shyam and Baburao, respectively."

The original "Hera Pheri" released in 2000 and went on to achieve the status of a cult comedy. It was followed by a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" (2006), with Shetty reprising his role of Shyam, Rawal returning as Babu Bhaiya and Kumar as Raju. The third part has been in the works for quite some time. Last year, Akshay had announced that he dropped out of the threequel over creative differences and it stirred a storm on the internet.

According to the reports, earlier Akshay stepped away from the franchise due to no clarity in the script. After this news, Paresh took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast. A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

