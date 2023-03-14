Deepika Padukone talks about RRR at Oscars 2023: 'It is just tip of the iceberg; | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone talks about RRR at Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone left everyone impressed with her classic Hollywood look for Oscars 2023. At the gala event, the diva made her debut as a presenter and proudly introduced those in attendance to the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Dressed in an off-the-shoulder jet-black gown, the actress looked like a vision to behold. On the champagne carpet of the Oscars 2023, Deepika also expressed her views on the recognition RRR and The Elephant Whisperers got on the global stage and said that it is just the 'tip of the iceberg'.

In a video going viral, Deepika Padukone talked about her experience of attending the Oscars 2023 and said, "I'm excited, nervous and just curious about everything. We have all grown up watching the Oscars and you know, from the part of the world that we come from, it’s not every day that we wake up going to the Oscars. I am just taking it all in." When asked about RRR, the actress claimed, "It is just the tip of the iceberg."

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as she introduced Naatu Naatu before its live performance on the Oscars 2023 stage. In her speech, the actress said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match with, have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about real-life friendship between Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaran Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonial themes, it's also a total banger."

She further mentioned, "It has earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know 'Naatu' because if you don't you're about to."

The song was crooned on stage by Kaala Bhairava as the international dancer grooved to the electrifying beats and the livewire lyrics of the song.

Talking about her look, Deepika Padukone's gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging design, drapings on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a fitted bust, corseted bodice, cinched torso, figure-hugging fitting, and a mermaid-style pleated skirt grazing the floor. She rounded up her look with diamond jewels, including statement rings, a bracelet and a necklace.

The actress has represented Indian cinema on a lot of international platforms. In 2022, Deepika was one of the jury members at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

