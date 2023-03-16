Shivangi Joshi reveals suffering from a kidney infection; shares photo from hospital bed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVANGI JOSHI Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira shared a post on her social media where she revealed getting hospitalised due to kidney infection for a few days. She shared a picture from the hospital bed and asked her friends and fans to take care of their health. The actress also shared a picture of herself on Instagram, in which she is seen giving a thumbs up, which indicates that she is recovering well.

Shivangi wrote: "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing Lots of love Shivangi”

Take a look at the post:

Soon after Shivangi's post, her friends and fans wished for her speedy recovery. Shraddha Arya wrote, “Oh Noooo…. Get well soon Princess! Really! Lots of love and healing to you." Shweta Tiwari commented, "Get well soon my love…" Dheeraj Dhoopar commented: “Hey take care n get well soon .. sending all the love n care to you”, Rubina Dilaik wrote: “Heal faster…” . Prit Kamani, Chetna Pande, Shrenu Parikh and others also commented on her post.

On the professional front, Shivangi is said to be playing a double role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Beauty and Beast. According to BT, "Shivangi will play a pivotal character and will make a special appearance on the show. She will be seen in the opening episode and her character will be instrumental in paving the way to the storyline. She will play a double role of RajPari. The shoot will commence in a week’s time. The shoot of the opening episode is being planned on a grand scale and will be shot across seven days. The first episode will be telecast for an hour to establish the storyline."

The actress was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2. The actress will also be seen making a cameo appearance in Shalin Bhanot’s show, Bekaboo.

