Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project | Deets inside

The ageless beauty, Divya Khosla Kumar recently suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming project. Divya crashed into an iron grill leaving one cheekbone severely bruised. Divya crashed into an iron grill leaving one cheekbone severely bruised. She shared some pictures on Instagram with the caption: "Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy."

Reacting to the post, many fans wished for her speedy recovery in the comments. One of them wrote to her, “So bad news.. please take care and get well soon!! We can only help with our prayers..All is well..Hope to see you well soon.. pls don't stress and stay strong God is with you and with his blessings you will feel better soon Divya di.” “Chaand mein bhi daag hote hain afterall (Even moon has craters),” added another one.

While Divya has not mentioned the name of her film, she will be next seen in Yaariyan 2., the sequel to its hit movie starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, which was directed by Khosla Kumar. The upcoming film stars Divya with Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in the lead roles. Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri are also a part of the film. It is backed by T-Series

Divya Khosla is the wife of Bhushan Kumar (Owner of T-series), in the year 2020, the singing legend Sonu Nigam made some serious allegations against her husband to which Divya lashed out at Sonu Nigam on through a 10-minute-long on her Instagram channel.

