Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Sidharth Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shaheen Bhatt extend wishes | See posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt's Instagram upload

Alia Bhatt turned 30 on Wednesday and her family and close friends from the industry have taken to social media to wish her. This is the actress' first birthday after her marriage and motherhood, she welcomed her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha in November 2022. Fans have flooded social media with warm wishes. Even her friends from the industry and family members have showered love on her.

Sidharth Malhotra's birthday wish

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and shared a still of him and Alia from the music video of the hit song Kar Gayi Chul from Kapoor and Sons. Sidharth’s birthday wish for Alia was short and sweet. He wrote, “Happy birthday Alia ! Have the best year ahead Big love and hug @aliaabhatt.” Both made their Bollywood debuts together in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student Of The Year.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDMALHOTRASidharth Malhotra's birthday wish for Alia Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt shares funny pictures on Alia Bhatt's birthday

Shaheen took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of Alia. In the first picture, Alia is seen sporting her swimwear and enjoying coconut water while looking at her phone. But Alia's 'feeling irritated' expression is totally unmissable. She wrote along with it, "30 years of this face." The second picture features the birthday girl and Shaheen. The Bhatt sisters are seen happily posing with each other while soaking up the sun. Shaheen captioned the second picture, "30 years of these faces. Happy Birthday best friend. Couldn’t do a second of this journey without you - there is no Tanna without Aloo."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a pic of Alia Bhatt to wish on her a birthday. She penned a sweet note for the Raazi actress with a beautiful pic. The actress wrote, "Happy Birthday you crazy diamond."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFLSamantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for Alia Bhatt

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

The actress will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. Apart from these, she also looks forward to her Hollywood debut-- Heart of Stone -- alongside Gal Gadot.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan release date postponed to October? Here’s what we know

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin awards Rs 1 lakh to The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie

Latest Entertainment News