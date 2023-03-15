Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika deletes Instagram account after father's demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SATISHKAUSHIK Late actor Satish Kaushik's family photo

The sudden demise of the veteran actor Satish Kaushik shocked the entire film industry. The actor and filmmaker died of a heart attack on March 9 in Delhi leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of his fans and the entertainment industry. The actor felt uneasy after celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead when he reached there. He was 66 years old and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, who is 10 years old.

After her father's sudden death, Vanshika took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with the veteran actor. Along with the picture, she dropped a heart emoji. In the picture, Vanshika is seen wrapping her arms around her father, and the dad-daughter look adorable. However, days after his death, Vanshika has deleted her Instagram account.

Kaushik portrayed each role with utmost passion and precision, and there was no one like him. He made his fans laugh, cry, and feel every emotion with his top-notch acting on the big screen. His funeral was attended by many Bollywood celebrities, who came in huge numbers to pay their last respects to the actor.

For the unversed, In 1996, the veteran actor lost his two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik. Then, in 2012, Satish, at the age of 56, welcomed his daughter Vanshika after 18 years of marriage. Vanshika was born through a surrogate mother. Satish Kaushik's last Instagram post looked full of life and it featured a series of Holi pictures from the annual celebrations organised by noted lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on March 7 in Mumbai.

He shared multiple pictures from the party with Akhtar, Richa-Ali and Mahima Choudhary and wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."

Satish Kaushik's death

The autopsy report of the actor revealed that his death was caused by "coronary artery blockage associated with coronary artery diseases, and the manner of death appears to be natural." The actor passed away on March 9, just a day after Holi. He was last papped with Bollywood celebs attending a Holi party.

Also Read: Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan harassed at Bengaluru airport for not speaking in Kannada | Video

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin awards Rs 1 lakh to The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie

Latest Entertainment News