Naatu Naatu fever takes over Alanna Panday's wedding; Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri grace the event | VIDEOS

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with to her longtime boyfriend and US-based filmmaker Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding festivities took place over two days, and fans got a glimpse inside the couple’s mehendi, haldi and sangeet celebrations. After the wedding, a reception was hosted. It was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Kanika Kapoor, among others were seen in the photos and videos shared online.

At Alanna's wedding reception, the groom, Ivor delivered a special dance performance on the Hindi version of the Oscar-winning song 'Naacho Naacho' from the film RRR. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli directorial made India proud after its song Naatu Naatu won the Oscars 2023 for Best Original song. Also, Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta performed on a Shah Rukh Khan song in front of the superstar.

Taking to Instagram, singer Kanika Kapoor shared a video, in which Ivor could be seen acing Naatu Naatu's hook step. For his performance, the American film director and photographer opted for a white shirt paired with black pants and black shoes. He completed his look with a black bow tie.

On the other hand, Ahaan and Karan in black pants and white shirts, gave a stunning performance on 'I am the Best' song from Shah Rukh Khan starerr 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'. The Pathaan actor, along with his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan, is seen standing in the sidelines enjoying the performance.

At the wedding, Ivor made a dashing entry on a 'ghodi' and his friends danced as a part of the 'Baraat'. On her part, Alanna dressed in a beautiful ivory lehenga, looked like the happiest bride there is! Ivor also looked exquisitely handsome in a 'sherwani' that matched Alanna's lehenga.

About Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

Rahul and Kaala performed the fast-paced song for the Oscars audience with the Keeravani and American dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The performance got them a standing ovation. The song celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm.

