Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan lands in Goa for Coolie No 1 shoot, shares sizzling pictures from the beach

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen recreating the magic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor from their 1995 comedy film Coolie No 1. The team is now in Goa for the film's shooting, and the Love Aaj Kal actress has now shared some sizzling pictures on social media. Varun and Sara are in Goa for the shoot of a romantic song. In the film, Sara hails from Goa and will be filming important scenes along with Jaaved Jaffrey that is integral for the narrative. The plan is to shoot this recreation of the original song at the beach locations and capture the scenic beauty. The song, right now unknown, is recreated by Tanishq Bagchi.

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning as always in the latest pictures shared by the actress on Instagram.

While the shoot has been going on since last year, Sara has time and again revealed that she has been a big fan of Karisma and that she feels lucky to be recreating her magic on the big screens in David Dhawan’s directorial. In a recent conversation with Times Of India, Sara spoke about her stint in Coolie No 1 with Varun and mentioned that she has always had a huge crush on Karisma. The Love Aaj Kal star revealed that she has always loved Karisma’s songs and is extremely stoked to have got the chance to work on those in Coolie No 1. Khan even praised her director David Dhawan and mentioned that while shooting the film, the journey has been filled with fun moments.

The original film featured some of the iconic songs including ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ which will be recreated in the remake.

Pooja Entertainment's Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, is all set to release on May 1, 2020.

