Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan to have ₹35 crore set for Tiger 3 action sequence? Here's what we know

Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was an epic moment for all the fans and now Tiger 3 is in the pipeline. Now when Shah Rukh's cameo is confirmed in Salman's Tiger 3, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. We can definitely expect everything grand from the special sequence. According to the reports, for the high-octane action sequence for the movie, a set worth a whopping Rs 35 crore will be created.

The action sequence that is set to be shot from May 8 is rumoured to be a jailhouse sequence where Pathaan returns Tiger's favour as the latter had helped him out of a tricky situation in 'Pathaan'. A source said, "When you have SRK & Salman in one film, you got to do justice to their superstardom to create an experience like never before. Pathaan did that brilliantly and now Tiger 3 will try and do the same."

"The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline pumping action sequence in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible!" the source added.

Earlier, the source revealed that the Khans will be shooting together for a week at least."The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!"

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The movie also has Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger's nemesis.

