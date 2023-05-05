Vidyut Jammwal's 'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director Sankalp Reddy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Poster of IB 71 featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher.

The dashing action hero, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to amuse fans with his upcoming movie 'IB 71'. The actor is known for performing some high-octane action sequences and now he has joined forces with National Award-winning filmmaker, Sankalp Reddy. IB 71 will mark Sankalp Reddy’s fourth directorial venture after The Ghazi Attack, Antarikshan and Pitta Kathalu. Ahead of the release, the director said that his upcoming film will be a spiritual prequel to the 2017 film The Ghazi Attack.

The upcoming film is headlined and produced by Vidyut Jammwal. It tells the story of the Ganga hijack of 1971, which helped India gain a strategic advantage over Pakistan. When Vidyut Jammwal brought the idea of 'IB 71' to director Sankalp Reddy, he saw the potential for more than just a standalone film.

Sankalp Reddy shared, "When Vidyut told me about the Ganga hijack incident, I thought it was a fantastic story to tell, but as we delved deeper into the research, we realised that it was like a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack. Both films are set in the 1970s and explore India's military history, so the director saw the opportunity to create a cinematic universe. "It was the perfect opportunity to create a world and take the audience through a journey."

The Ghazi Attack was a critically acclaimed film that told the story of the Indian submarine INS Karanj that sank the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film was appreciated for its authenticity, technical finesse, and gripping storyline.

Talking about his research for 'IB 71,' Reddy said, "When I started researching for this film, I realised that not many people knew about the Ganga hijack of 1971. It was a challenge to collate facts from history and present it in an engaging manner. But as a filmmaker, I wanted to showcase this story to the world, and I am glad that the team has worked hard to bring it to life on screen."

"The territory was similar, but the research for 'IB 71' was even more intense. We wanted to be true to the facts and pay tribute to the people involved in the event. We had to get the planes, costumes, locations, and even the smallest details right to take the audience back to that era."

IB 71 will hit the theatres on May 12.

(With inputs from IANS)

