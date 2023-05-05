Bade Miyan Chote Miyan blocks EID 2024; Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff appear in action packed avatars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Bade Miyan Chote Miyan blocks EID 2024

The much-anticipated movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has blocked EID 2024 for its release. Next year, the Eid will not be of Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar will be seen giving Eidi to the fans. Akshay and Tiger Shroff share many BTS photos from the film in which they can be seen in a action-packed avatar. They also gave a sneak peek into an insane camaraderie to one of the high-octane action sequences of the film.

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukuraman who plays the powerful antagonist; this magnum opus Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to redefine the genre of action-entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India & UAE; with the biggest technical and international action crews.

Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of the year and the most awaited and talked about film of 2024

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Producer-Actor Jackky Bhagnani shared, “This has been a milestone year for us at Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights- Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people’s mind. We can’t wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on EID 2024 in five languages.

Latest Bollywood News