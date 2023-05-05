Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to become first Hindi film to release in THIS neighbouring country since 1971

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pathaan poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie was released in theatres on January 25 this year and it's been 4 months but the Pathaan fever is still high. The movie has achieved yet another milestone as it will soon become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh in 52 years. Pathaan is set to hit the Bangladeshi screens on May 12. It is indeed a big achievement for team Pathaan as it is the first Hindi movie released post 1971 when the country was created.

On adding another feather to its hat, Yash Raj Films’ Nelson D’Souza said in a statement, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”

He further added, "Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory."

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie and its achievements are not unknown to the world. Pathaan is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, having earned over Rs 1000 crore globally. Directed by Siddharth Anand, is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger series. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role alongside John Abraham and Deepika, as well as a cameo from Salman Khan. Pathaan is also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War.

