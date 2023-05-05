The Kerala story row: Amid controversy, AR Rahman tweets video of Hindu wedding in mosque

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AR Rahman's Instagram upload

The Kerala story row: Amid the ongoing controversy, music maestro AR Rahman shared a unique video that states another 'Kerala Story'. He shared a video on social media showing a Hindu wedding inside a mosque in Kerala. In a tweet, the legendary singer retweeted a video and wrote, “Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing." The Kerala Story is a controversial film based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young 32000 Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

Watch:

The clip was posted by an independent digital platform and showed a Hindu couple tying the knot in a mosque in Kerala's Alappuzha city. According to the video, the bride's mother who was struggling financially had approached the mosque's committee for help with her daughter's wedding. The mosque authority not just agreed to host the wedding but also gifted the bride gold and cash.

Meanwhile, the much talked about film, The Kerala Story released in the theatres on Friday. Earlier, the trailer of the movie created havoc and the film was called anti-religion. A plea was filed to ban the movie and remove the trailer from all the platforms. The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain for a third time a petition challenging the CBFC certification granted to The Kerala Story, saying courts must be very careful while staying exhibition of films.

The court observed producers have invested money in the film and actors have dedicated their labour, and it is for the market to decide if the movie is not up to the mark. The apex court refused to entertain the plea which said it is a "worst kind of hate speech” and an “audio-visual propaganda”. The Madras high court too on Thursday dismissed a petition against the release of the controversial movie. The Madras HC also rapped the petitioner for approaching it at the last hour, seeking a ban on the release of 'The Kerala Story'.

The petitioners have said that the film demeans the entire community and will endanger the lives and livelihood of Muslims. Several shows around the state were cancelled amid protests against the movie for allegedly propagating a false narrative of Islamic conversion.

Also Read: The Kerala Story Review: A brave and eye-opening issue that lacks direction and soul

Also Read: Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Twitter Reviews: Dimple Kapadia's fearless world is 'addictive & unapologetic'

Latest Entertainment News