Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajol-Vishal Jethwa's film struggles to do any business

Salaam Venky Box Office Collection: After much anticipation, Kajol’s family drama could not meet the expectations of the moviegoers with its plotline. Also starring Vishal Jethwa, the film opened to fairly positive reviews this week. However, the same wasn't converted to the box office numbers as it failed to pull the audience to theaters. Helmed by Revathy, Salaam Venky struggles to do any business at the ticket windows. As per trade reports, it is believed that in the coming days, Salaam Venky can perform better with positive word of mouth.

The film, featuring Kajol and Aamir Khan, which talks about a serious problem called Duchenne muscular dystrophy, seemed to not resonate well with the moviegoers. Reportedly, the film earned Rs 0.7 Crore at the box office on Day 2. Hence, taking the total tally to Rs 1.3 crores.

Salaam Venky is facing cutthroat competition from films like Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna along with Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya. However, Revathy directorial is that it is doing far better than the other two releases, Vadh and Marrich, at the box office.

About Salaam Venky

In Salaam Venky, Kajol is essaying the role of a mother to a terminally ill boy. Directed by actress-director Revathy, the film tells the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face challenges thrown at them by life. It builds on the theme of making the most of life and features the legendary dialogue "Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye, Babumoshai (Life should not be long but grand and meaningful)" from the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna-starrer movie 'Anand'.

It sees Vishal in a wheelchair-bound character, who takes everything in his stride rather than being negative about his life. Salaam Venky touches upon the subject of 'euthanasia', which means the act of deliberately ending a person's life to end their suffering.

The film also stars actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj and a cameo by Aamir Khan. Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' is based on the novel The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy.

