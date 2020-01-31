Image Source : TWITTER Saif Ali Khan, Alaya’s Jawaani Jaaneman, Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer, Gul Makai release today

This Friday, i.e. January 31st has three Bollywood releases for all the cinephiles to enjoy. Where Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaaneman and Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer are fictional stories, director Amjad Khan’s Gul Makai is the biopic of Pakistani activist Malala Yousufzai. Out of these three films, the buzz around Jawaani Jaaneman is the highest as it marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewala. Read below to know more about these Bollywood films.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F, Jawaani Jaaneman is a story of a man in his 40s, who refuses to grow up. Then one day he meets his daughter and becomes the accidental dad. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a rom-com with an interesting storyline and peppy songs. Talking about Alaya’s role, she will be seen as a perfect modern day girl in the film. Fans are also excited for the film as it will mark the onscreen reunion of Tabu and Saif after 20 years.

Expressed her happiness on working with Saif after many years, Tanu earlier said, "This is a different film and it's amazing to work with Saif after so many years. We did Biwi No. 1, but we didn't have any scenes together. Saif has a great sense of humour and I was looking forward to doing this kind of film with him."

Happy Hardy And Heer

Singer Himesh Reshammiya returns to the big screen with his film Happy Hardy And Heer. Directed by Raka, the film features Himesh in double role and is based on ‘love vs friendship’ concept. The film ruled the headlines lately when the singer roped in internet sensation Ranu Mondal to sing a couple of songs in the film. The trailer of the film also managed to bring excitement among the fans as it is a mixture of comedy and drama.

Talking about the film, Himesh said, "My wife Sonia Kapoor has written the screenplay. She told me that she wanted me to reinvent myself as an actor. She feels I have transformed in terms of look, so people appreciate me for my look. Now, if you act in a good film, the debate over my acting would also end. I did a workshop to prepare myself for this film. This is the first love story that I am working in.”

Happy Hardy And Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand.

Gul Makai

Based on the life of Pakistani activist Malala Yousufzai, Gul Makai is the most awaited film. Directed by Amjad Khan, the film had been in the making for long. While a lot has been said about the film, the director is hopeful that it will resonate with the audiences despite the fact the Nobel laureate hails from Pakistan. The core of the movie is girl child education and Malala is a vocal advocate of the cause for many years. Even though the film was complete last year, the makers postponed the release date of the film due to the tensions between Indian and Pakistan.

Gul Makai also features Divya Dutta, Pankaj Tripathi, Atul Kulkarni and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles.

