Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Prediction: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer to earn around Rs 3-4 crore on Day 1

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Prediction

Saif Ali Khan will back to the silver screen this week to enthrall you again with his 'man-child' avatar. After playing a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan and a Mughal general Udaybhan Rathod in period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif will be seen in a slightly comic role this time. Also starring Tabu and debutante Alaya F, the movie has been directed by Nitin Kakkar. As per trade experts, Jawaani Jaaneman is expected to have a decent opening at the box office.

Trade analyst Girish Johar feels that Jawaani Jaaneman is his kind of film. Earlier he has been seen in a similar character in Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. Trailer is good and music is also peppy, hence it is expected that the movie will manage to impress the audience.

“With Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan is doing the kind of film in which he excels. His films Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal which had him playing a similar character did well. This is his kind of film. The trailer is promising, and the music is also being enjoyed thoroughly. It has Tabu in a pivotal role and marks Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya’s Bollywood debut. So, overall it looks like a well-mounted film,'' Girish Johar told indianexpress.com.

Jawaani Jaaneman is also making a lot of buzz because of Alaya F, who is Pooja Bedi's daughter. The rom-com is about a single man who suddenly encounters the fact that he has a daughter and also meets the girl's mother.

Jawaani Jaaneman also features Faida Jalal, Kumud Mishra and Kubbra Sait in important roles.

The story will attract young audience. However, it will ultimately depend on word of mouth.

Besides Jawaani Jaaneman, Himesh Reshammiya starrer Happy Hardy Heer, Malala Yousafzai’s biopic Gul Makai and Oscar-nominated films Parasite and Jojo Rabbit will hit theaters this Friday.

Tanhaji, which is having a glorious run at the box office may affect Jawaani Jaaneman's business. Panga and Street Dancer 3D are also getting footfalls.