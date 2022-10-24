Ram Setu: Where to Watch Akshay Kumar's action-adventure film, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar as seen in a still from Ram Setu

Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, will be released a day after Diwali. Fans have anticipated the movie for the longest time. The action-adventure genre remains to be explored more in Bollywood and with the release of Ram Setu, movie-goers will be in for a treat. Due to its mythological connection and Akshay Kumar as the leading man, the movie is expected to take a good opening and with a positive word of mouth, it will look to do good business at the box office. If you are curious about Ram Setu's release on October 25, here is all the information you need before your head out to the nearest cinema halls.

Ram Setu release date

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu will release on the big screens on October 25.

Who is the director of Ram Setu?

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame.

Ram Setu full cast: Who is playing what character?

Akshay Kumar as Aryan Kulshrestha

Jacqueline Fernandez as Sandra Rebello

Nushrratt Bharuccha as Gayatri Kulshrestha

Satyadev, Pravessh Rana, Jeniffer Piccinato and others are also part of the film's supporting cast.

Where to book Ram Setu movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Ram Setu movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet and special offers.

Ram Setu movie online download in HD

Ram Setu can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

Doctor G Box Office Prediction

As per a report in Box Office India, Ram Setu has collected close to Rs 2 crore in advance bookings and since the anticipation is rising around its release, the opening day collections will be good. However, since Ajay Devgn's Thank God is also hitting the big screens on the same day as Ram Setu, the audience will be diverted there as well.

