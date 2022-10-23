Anushka Sharma pens long note for Virat Kohli after win: 'Your grit, determination and belief is...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma pens long note for Virat Kohli after win

Actress Anushka Sharma has penned a long and emotional note for her loving husband Virat Kohli after the extraordinary win in against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. The actress took to her Instagram handle to praise her Virat, in her note, Anushka called Virat a ‘freaking beauty’. “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind-boggling,” she wrote.

She continued writing about how she danced around the house while their daughter Vamika watched. “I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before," she added. “So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin,” she said.

An explosive half-century by Virat and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Anushka and Virat have been married for five years. Through this time, Anushka has often been blamed by trolls and critics whenever Virat enters a bad form.

Team India has made this Diwali more special for the nation. After the win, the king of cricket expressed his happiness and joy and said "It is a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that is when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand-slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best T20I innings. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support".

