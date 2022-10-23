Subhash Ghai opens up on how new ‘sabun-tel’ actors are different from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUBHASHGHAI1 Subhash Ghai's Instagram post

The veteran director, Subhash Ghai seems to be unhappy with all the new-generation actors. He believes it's their lack of dedication or seriousness towards the job. The director also reveals how these young actors are different from the 90s star Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He considers the young crop of actors to be more focused on bagging big brand deals rather than and churning money out of them.

Speaking about the change in the movie-making process now and how actors of the new generation behave, he said, “The actors of the 90s still understand the importance of the story, be it SRK, Salman or Aamir. They want the job to be done well and they know that the money will follow. But today's generation wants the money to come first; they are just bothered about their personal branding and fees; they feel they have become big brands, and they are surrounded by an entourage who even tells them to look left or right.. They look like sabun tel waale log jo apni shooting chhod ke ad karne ke liye chale jaate hain (The soap and oil people leave their shoots to film for ads and commercials).

The director added further, "Of course, farak padega na (Of course it will matter)? Did you ever hear about Rajesh Khanna or Anil Kapoor in his hey days do ads? Aap theatre se ghar aao toh actor tel bech raha hai (You come back from a movie and the actor is selling oil on television), you begin to wonder what happened to him/her since you just saw him/her on the big screen talking about patriotism".

Subhash Ghai has entertained us with blockbuster movies like 'Pardes', 'Karz', 'Taal' and more. He made his first film 'Kalicharan' in 1976 with Shatrughan Sinha which was also a great hit of that era. Though we have not seen Subhash Ghai on the big screens since 2016. The award winning director was also accused in a #MeToo controversy in 2018 but was later released clean by the court.

