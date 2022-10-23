T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli leads India to massive win against Pakistan; Bollywood hails the King

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KARTIKAARYAN Bollywood celebrities wish Virak Kohli

T20 World Cup: Team India has added another feather to the hat and the whole country has come forward to celebrate the extraordinary victory of India against Pakistan. Celebrities like Shah Ruk Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ritesh Deshmukh and many more wished Virat Kohli for the stunning victory. Virat Kohli is back in form and shut all the mouths that have been trolling him. The match was a finger-bitting experience. Team India has given a dhamakedar Diwali gift to the nation, now the country has two festivals to celebrate.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aryan, Bollywood celebrities are all in praise of team India. Celebs took to their social media handles and wished team India.

