Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar looks forward to blockbuster film with this family entertainer | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan Trailer Video: Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' is all set to hit the screens on August 11. Ahead of the film's release, the actor and the makers of film released the trailer of Raksha Bandhan. 'Raksha Bandhan' is a comedy drama film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! "

This will be the second time Akshay and Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space together. The two were earlier seen in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's film will be clashing with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at the box office as their films are set to hit the screens on August 11. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan and is the official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'.

Apart from Aamir, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two have reunited on-screen 13 years after the blockbuster '3 Idiots'. The cast of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also includes Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

Coming back to Akshay, apart from Raksha Bandhan, he also has 'Ram Setu', 'Mission Cinderella' and 'OMG2' among many other films in his kitty.