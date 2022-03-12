Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam,' 'The Kashmir Files' starring Anupam Kher leaked online by TamilRockers for download

This Friday saw the release of two much-awaited films 'Radhe Shyam' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde and 'The Kashmir Files' featuring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty. Reviews have already started pouring in and everyone is wondering as to who will win the fight of the box office this time-- the North or South film industry. The first day collections of the film have also been quite surprising. On one hand, where Vivek Agnihotri's film managed to get a great start, Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial, on the other got fewer figures. Well, as per the latest reports, both the films have now been leaked by notorious piracy websites TamilRockers and Torrent for free download in versions including HD 720p, in 480p, in mp4, etc. The shocking leak has taken place during a time when the film industry is slowly coming back to normal after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, this isn't the first time that a film has been leaked on these websites. The piracy portal has previously targeted many big-budget films causing a dent in the collection. The list includes names of -- Dil Bechara, Baaghi 3, A Thursday, Valimai, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Bell Bottom, Master, etc.

Both the films were counted amongst the most anticipated releases of this year. Speaking about Radhe Shyam, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. The story is of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana, which is played by Pooja.

Speaking about its box office numbers, the film was a disappointment as it look around 4.50 crore nett, according to a report by Box Office India.

Coming to 'The Kashmir Files,' it revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and also stars Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. The movie is being appreciated by the audience and has been declared tax free in various cities.

Coming to box office figures, Taran Adarsh stated, "#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1… Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day… Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY… SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety… Fri ₹ 3.55 cr. #India biz."

Well, what effect this leak will have on the figures of the two films only time will tell!