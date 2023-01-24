Pathaan: Where to Watch Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's action movie, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRK Pathaan movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Pathaan is all set to release in cinema halls on January 25. The movie marks the return of superstar Shah Rukh Khan to the big screens after four years and fans could not be more excited for a Bollywood film release than this one. In Pathaan, SRK will be seen in a full-blown action avatar, something his fans are pumped to see. Pathaan is set for the biggest opening for any Hindi film. Since the release will be followed by Republic Day and the weekend will be right after, the film is expected to re-write all record books. If you are planning to watch Pathaan in cinema halls, here is everything you need to know about the movie.

Pathaan release date

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will release on the big screens on January 25.

Pathaan storyline

Pathaan will see Shah Rukh Khan play the titular role of the spy who will join forces with his likes to save India from a deadly terror attack being planned by Outfit X, led by John Abraham.

Who is the director of Pathaan?

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).

Pathaan cast

Shah Rukh Khan

John Abraham

Deepika Padukone

Ashutosh Rana

Dimple Kapadia

Where to book Pathaan movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Pathaan movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet and special offers.

Pathaan movie online download in HD

Pathaan can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film and watch it upon its release online. The team of Pathaan has urged everyone to refrain from indulging in the piracy of the film.

Pathaan Box Office Prediction

Pathaan has generated huge buzz among filmgoers. According to a release by YRF, Pathaan is the first Shah Rukh Khan film to open in over 100 plus countries, the highest for any YRF film so far. In India, it is expected to take an opening of Rs 45-50 crore or more on Day 1.

HD Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Pathaan

Pathaan Trailer

