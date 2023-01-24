Ajay Devgn on RRR at Oscars: 'SS Rajamouli has taken the film internationally, it's a great feeling'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn spoke about the prospect of RRR bagging Oscars nominations

Ajay Devgn launched a new teaser of his upcoming action film Bholaa in Mumbai. At the event, he was joined by co-stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and others. After Runway 34, Ajay is taking the director's chair once again for Bholaa and the anticipation is high for the upcoming film. At the Bholaa teaser launch event, Ajay was asked about RRR bagging possible nominations at the Oscars 2023, announcement of which will take place on January 24. Ajay featured in RRR in a cameo role and shared that he was happy to see how director SS Rajamouli has taken the film internationally.

Ajay Devgn on RRR at Oscars

Speaking to the media about RRR's prospects at the Oscars 2023 nominations, the actor praised director SS Rajamouli and also hoped that it bagged a nod in whatever categories it has entered the 95th Academy Awards. The Bollywood star said, "When the films from our industry work, we feel very proud. The industry benefits a lot. Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Today, when we see James Cameron and others making statements about RRR, our industry is getting recognised and we feel proud. It is a great feeling and I'm keeping my fingers crossed. The more awards the film bags, the better it will be."

Read: Oscars 2023 Nominations: 4 Indian films running for noms in Academy Awards; know all about them here

Oscars 2023 nominations will be announced by actors Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) and Allison Williams (Get Out). The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in the ceremony on March 12.

Bholaa teaser and film details

Bholaa is the remake of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It will release in cinema halls on March 30. the movie follows the story of a just-out-of-jail prisoner who gets embroiled in a face-off between cops and the mafia. He must then pick a side and save the day. The movie was a huge hit when it was released in 2019 and is now getting a Hindi remake.

Check out pictures from Bholaa teaser launch event.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBholaa cast and Bhushan Kumar at teaser launch event

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAjay Devgn and Tabu with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series

Read: Bholaa teaser video: Ajay Devgn, Tabu promise suspense thriller that will keep the audience on edge

Latest Entertainment News