Bholaa teaser video: Ajay Devgn, Tabu promise suspense thriller that will keep the audience on edge

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Bholaa poster featuring Ajay Devgn

Bholaa teaser video: Ajay Devgn and Tabu are coming together for another suspenseful thriller. This time, Tabu has turned into a cop, whereas Ajay Devgan appears to be a nefarious convict locked up in prison. The second teaser of the film was unveiled on January 24, 2023. The new video further gives a peek into the intriguing world of Bholaa. Ajay and Tabu appear to be involved in a cat-and-mouse chase. However, their backstory still remains a mystery. Adding more suspense to the drama is the song, 'aaj phir jeene kee tamanna hai" playing in the backdrop.

Sharing the second on Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote: "Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega..." Watch the video here:

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." Ajay has helmed the film, which will also feature Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Previously, the makers of 'Bholaa' unveiled the first teaser of the film. In the almost one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser of 'Bholaa' an orphanage is shown where a little girl is asked to be ready, as one of her relatives is expected to visit her. The scene then shifts to prison, where jail inmates introduce Ajay as an intense and powerful man, whose identity is unknown. Towards the end of the teaser, there is a glimpse of the 'Golmaal' actor rambling his bike into a car before jumping onto it with a Trishul in his hand.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. 'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

Don't miss these:

Oscars 2023 Nominations: 4 Indian films running for noms in Academy Awards; know all about them here

Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on daughter Suhana's pics will leave you in splits

Latest Bollywood News