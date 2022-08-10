Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu share intense and intriguing looks from their collaboration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu unveils the first look of collaboration

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are all set to share the screen for the first time. Parineeti made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.Over the years, the actress has proven her acting chops and cemented herself as one of the finest actors in the industry. On the other hand, Harrdy Sandhu's catchy tunes have made the entire world groove. The singer made his Bollywood debut in Ranvir Singh's 83, which received widespread acclaim. The duo recently unveiled the first look from their collaboration. Their collaboration is touted as an ode to the nation as well as music lovers.

On Wednesday morning, Parineeti and Harrdy took to their social media handles and shared the first glimpse. The first picture showed Parineeti with a fierce expression and several bruises on her face. Whereas, Harrdy Sandhu looked ferocious in this new look. Both the pictures showed an Indian flag.

Both the pictures showed an Indian flag. The twitterati went into a frenzy after the two unveiled their first look and are taking a guess about their collaboration because the two singers are coming together.

A few months ago, Parineeti shared a picture from the set that sparked fans' interest and they went rushing to the comments section to take a guess about the project. The two looked stunning in the picture. Parineeti looked quite stylish while wearing shades, and Harddy seemed stunning with his intense gaze.

Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in "Uunchai," starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actress has also been roped in for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. This will mark her first collaboration with the Tamasha director. Reportedly, she is also working on an untitled Ribhu Dasgupta film. This will mark her second collaboration with Ribhu Dasgupta. They last worked together on "The Girl On The Train."

DON'T MISS

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on sexual harassment accusations, says ‘come from history of abuse…'

Camila Cabello's Boyfriend: After Shawn Mendes, singer dating Austin Kevitch? Know all about him

If a girl wishes to have sex, woh dhanda kar rahi hai: Netizens blast Mukesh Khanna's cringe remark | Viral

Latest Bollywood News