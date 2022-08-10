Camila Cabello's Boyfriend: After Shawn Mendes, singer dating Austin Kevitch? Know all about him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NELSITOM111 Camila Cabello, Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello's Boyfriend: Shawn Mendes and Senorita singer broke many hearts when they parted ways. Ever since, their admirers have been waiting to hear more about their love life. Seems like at least Camila has something to tell them. The singer-actress is said to be dating someone new now. He's not from the entertainment industry but he is popular.

Who is Camila Cabello's new boyfriend?

If rumours are to be believed Camila Cabello has found love again in Austin Kevitch. Reports claim that the two were engaged in lots of PDA when the paps caught them on camera. According to Page Six, the two stepped out for a public walk in Los Angeles. Apparently, Cabello and Kevitch were seen holding hands and joking around while out for a stroll. The pair later relaxed at a picnic table while eating some breakfast. There, Camilla planted a kiss on his cheek. Cabello then even caressed Kevitch's face.

When the couple was first spotted out together for a night out in June, which immediately sparked dating rumours at the time. According to reports, Camila Cabello and Kevitch may have been introduced through her 'Cinderella' co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

Who is Austin Kevitch?

Austin Kevitch is the founder of a premium dating app in the US, 'Lox Club'. According to the Lox Club website, the app is "A members-only dating club for people with ridiculously high standards". Check out some photos of Austin here:

Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes' breakup

Interestingly, Cabello broke up with singer Shawn Mendes just nine months ago. Cabello and Mendes dated for a period of three years. Mendes and Cabello have been romantically linked since July 2019 and had displayed lots of PDA throughout the relationship. However, the couple revealed in a joint statement that they were breaking up in November 2021. They wrote, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

-- with ANI inputs

Don't miss these:

If a girl wishes to have sex, woh dhanda kar rahi hai: Netizens blast Mukesh Khanna's cringe remark

Box Office: Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan clash, here at top 10 Bollywood films of 2022

Salman Khan goes shirtless to show off his six-pack in Instagram thirst trap, see pic

Aamir bows down respectfully to 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend, responds to trolls with humility

Latest Entertainment News