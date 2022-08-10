If a girl wishes to have sex, woh dhanda kar rahi hai: Netizens blast Mukesh Khanna's cringe remark | Viral

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Mukesh Khanna

"If a girl wishes to have sex and asks for it, she's a sex worker", said actor Mukesh Khanna who is known for playing Shaktiman. He made the statements in a video shared by him on his YouTube channel Bheeshm. In the video, he raises questions about a girl's character who says he wants to have sex with a guy. He also says girls from good families won't ever talk about it.

The video titled 'Kya Aapko Bhi Aisi Ladkiyan Lubhati Hain?' has multiple statements that would irk people. However, women wanting sex are sex-workers has upset netizens the most. “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi," he says in the video.

"Omg.. is he even aware of what he is speaking," a user commented on the video, while another said, "Aur ye Shaktiman apne Shaktiyon ka galat istamal karte hue." A third one said, "He has lost it completely." The comment section is filled with such remarks from netizens. Watch full video here:

Meanwhile, the Indian superhero 'Shaktimaan' is all set to take the form of a trilogy for the big screen. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of the show for the film adaptation which will be headlined by one of India's major superstars.

The studio made an announcement by releasing a special video.

Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna's (the original 'Shaktimaan') Bheeshm International has joined forces with Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Private Limited to work towards the recreation of the superhero that once ruled Indian television. The name of the director is yet to be revealed.

Don't miss these:

Box Office: Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan clash, here at top 10 Bollywood films of 2022

Salman Khan goes shirtless to show off his six-pack in Instagram thirst trap, see pic

Aamir bows down respectfully to 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend, responds to trolls with humility

Latest Entertainment News