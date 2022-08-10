Box Office: Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan clash, here at top 10 Bollywood films of 2022 so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Top 10 Box Office films

Box Office: 2022 has given comparisons between South films and Bollywood a roaring voice. Given the unprecedented success of films like RRR and KGF 2, it has been argued that Bollywood films have lost their charm at the ticket window. As the spotlight shifts to regional cinemas post-pandemic, a lot has been riding on big Bollywood tentpoles Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. The two films will be clashing at the box office this week.

Latest reports suggest that the said films are already lagging behind in terms of advance bookings. Their fate will be decided by on-spot booking and word of mouth will play an important role in deciding the films' business.

Word of mouth decides films' fate in 2022

In 2022, word of mouth has played an important role. This is why, films like Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt in the titular role have bagged the first three positions on top Bollywood films of 2022 so far.

Also, these are the only three Hindi films to have crossed Rs 100 cr mark at the Box Office in 2022. While The Kashmir Files raked in Rs 247 cr, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 182 cr and Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 126 cr, reports Box Office India. Check out the complete list:

Top 10 Bollywood films of 2022 so far

1. The Kashmir Files - 247 crore

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - 182 crore

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi - 126 crore

4. Jugjugg Jeyo - 79 crore

5. Samraat Prithviraj - 68 crore

6. Bachchhan Pandey - 49 crore

7. Ek Villain Returns - 42 crore (expected)

8. Shamshera - 41 crore (expected)

9. Runway 34 - 33 crore

10. Heropanti 2 - 25 crore

Aamir Khan has lot at stake with Laal Singh Chadha

Also Read | Aamir Khan bows down respectfully to 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend, responds to trolls with humility

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film has a stronger buzz. Given the 'Boycott' trends of the film, more eyes are on it. In addition to it, cinebuffs are eyeing to scrutinise Aamir Khan's film which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the Hindi film also has Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya on its cast list. The Tom Hanks starrer won six Academy Awards. Comparisons are bound to happen and it is a daunting task for Aamir to live up to the film. Also, the actor has more at stake because he returns to the big screen after four years. His last film Thugs of Hindostan (2018) was outright rejected by the audience and it proved to be a dud at the box office.

Will Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan impress after Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Pandey?

Raksha Bandhan, on the other hand, has Akshay Kumar. He is joined by his frequent co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Released on the festive occasion with a theme elaborating on the bond between a brother and his four sister, the family drama will see Akshay playing a dutiful brother. The last two films of Akshay, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Pandey released in 2022 failed to impress the audience. It will be interesting to see if the actor will be able to win the hearts of the audience or give another disappointing outing.

